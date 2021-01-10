SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The three wise men made stopped in Springfield on Sunday in honor of the Three Kings' Day holiday.
The holiday occurs at the beginning of January, widely celebrated in Latin cultures.
Although the coronavirus pandemic impacted the celebration, organizers told Western Mass News it's still important to honor traditions during this time.
"This is a tradition carried on from generation to generation, starting with my grandmother in Puerto Ricco," said Springfield organizer Zulmalee Rivera-Delgado. "We just want to make sure that kids get the experience of three kings."
Many kids at the event got gifts.
Organizers told Western Mass News they were happy to continue the tradition and the holiday season in the North End.
