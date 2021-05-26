SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The basketball hoops are back up in Springfield and with them comes kids, but some residents are upset with the amount of trash they say these kids are leaving behind.
Public basketball hoops are back up in Springfield as of this past weekend. Many residents are excited about this, but a post with nearly 100 comments caught our attention online. A Springfield man expressed concern over the amount of litter in his local park now that the hoops are back up. Michael Triggs did not want to be shown on-camera, but he told Western Mass News the hoops back up means more kids at the park and, unfortunately, more trash.
“I was walking the dog as I usually do up to Nathan Bill every morning and I came across the basketball court and it was just totally littered with clothes, plastic bottles, etc. and within five feet of all this litter was an empty litter barrel,” Triggs explained.
We stopped by Nathan Bill Park on Wednesday and the trash appeared to be cleaned up, but Triggs showed us photos he took when he was there on Friday. We did see a few pieces of litter by the baseball diamonds.
There is a trash can right next to the court, so what Triggs asks is simple – it’s that all kids and park-goers clean up after themselves.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to self-responsibility…have nothing against kids playing basketball. I played basketball myself, but at the end of the day, it's just a matter of they have to pick up after themselves,” Triggs noted.
Western Mass News wanted to know what the city is doing to keep these parks clean, so we caught up with Springfield's Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Patrick Sullivan. He told us overall, the parks have been looking good.
“If you see an issue, don't hesitate to call 311 and they’ll get ahold of us to go out there. We have also a great program with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department. We have work crews in each district, so they’ll be able to monitor as well,” Sullivan said.
However, Triggs said the city shouldn’t have to do that.
“It just comes down to these kids being taught to pick up after themselves and we’d have a nice clean beautiful park to enjoy,” Triggs said.
