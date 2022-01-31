SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cleanup from Saturday's snow continued even into Monday in many western Massachusetts communities. In Springfield, some people reached out to us over the weekend and again today wondering why their streets had not yet been plowed.
We spoke with Springfield Public Works Director Chris Cignoli to find out why some people might be dealing with messy roads in their neighborhood days after the storm.
“Ninety-nine percent of the time, it’s neighborhoods that have cars on the street where we have the issues,” Cignoli said.
A Western Mass News viewer reached out to our newsroom expressing concerns about road conditions on Manhattan Avenue in Springfield two days after the storm. We took those concerns to Cignoli to find out why some neighborhoods experienced messier roads than others.
“The issue with that street to is everybody, when I looked at it, everybody kind of shoveled the sidewalks, sidewalks are right on the curb, so the plow down there now are going to put it back on their sidewalks,” Cignoli explained.
Cignoli told Western Mass News that neighborhood like Forest Park East, the South End, and McKnight typically see messier roads due to cars not moving. He told us the DPW has about 10 trucks towing cars in violation of the city's parking ban that went into effect Friday night ahead of Saturday's storm.
“We towed 73 vehicles and ticketed another 260…Police run the ticketing and towing operation. We direct them where to go and what we need,” Cignoli added.
Cignoli noted that they began operations for this storm later than they had anticipated due to changing weather forecast. He also said towing takes more time than people may think.
“So everybody’s like ‘Why don’t you tow more?’ If a tow truck is a double truck, where you can take two cars, that takes him over an hour because he has to secure them and bring them back to his lot, write them all up, have them there, and then come back,” Cignoli said.
The DPW is continuing its cleanup efforts this week for any calls that they receive.
“We don’t wanna be towing peoples cars unless we absolutely positively know that we’re gonna be plowing and it’s going to be a hindrance,” Cignoli explained.
Springfield's parking ban ended at 9 a.m. Monday.
