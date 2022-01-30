SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- While the snowfall has ended, some people around western Mass. are still digging themselves out. Some residents expressed concerns to us, after they said their streets were not plowed Saturday or Sunday.
We took a drive down Manhattan Street to check it out for ourselves and it was definitely a little bit difficult to get down. We spoke with a man who lives there and he’s asking the city’s Department of Public Works to not forget about the side streets.
“You can’t even get down Manhattan Street because they did not plow Manhattan Street,” said Edwin Waldon of Springfield.
Waldon expressed his frustration to Western Mass News after he said he couldn’t drive on his street Sunday.
“I can’t get my little car out to take my mom to church,” Waldon said.
Walking us down Manhattan Street in Springfield, Waldon showed us that the street wasn’t plowed and was still covered in a thick layer of snow.
He’s concerned about all the people that he says wouldn’t be able to get down his street if needed.
“It’s hard for the emergency, the fire department, the ambulance, the police department on the emergencies to get down these side streets…If today was my trash day, they wouldn’t have been able to get down here,” said Waldon.
While Waldon said he’s appreciative of the DPW’s work, he doesn’t want his area to be forgotten.
“Springfield's doing all they can, you know, plowing all the main streets and all, but what about the side streets…What about the McKnight area, what about the Six Corner area? We can get on the main streets but we can’t get outta the side streets,” explained Waldon.
We have reached out to the DPW for a response but have not yet heard back.
