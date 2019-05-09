SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Community leaders and residents of Springfield's South End met earlier tonight discuss the next steps to establish a bike park.
This all stems from complaints of bicyclists riding recklessly on city streets.
Now, the community is coming together to take steps to prevent that from happening.
Dozens packed the South End Citizens Council on Main Street in Springfield for a meeting that, at times, became tense.
The reason? It's the first time that law enforcement and bicyclists met to discuss how to prevent reckless riding on city streets.
Alex Weck lives in Forest Park and works directly with kids through a weekly bike repair workshop.
"It's been at," Weck tells us. "This boiling point for a while. There's just a major riff between law enforcement and their lack of understanding of the urban condition that these Springfield youths are in."
He tells Western Mass News that relations between motorists, police and bicyclists could be fixed.
"If you're riding in an unsafe way," continued Weck. "You're crying for attention, and we want to help those individuals, we want to work with those individuals, we want to provide social services to those individuals."
A community dialogue is now under-way to not only better relations, but to also create a non-motorized bike park in the city, something that doesn't exist.
"We want to be as inclusive as possible including," stated Weck. "Bikes, skateboards, roller blades, wheelchairs, wheelie shoes, anything that's not motorized and wheeled."
15-year-old Josh Diaz is a member of 413 Bike Life, a group of kids who bike together.
He understands the frustrations of drivers with some bike riders, but he also wants everyone to know is they're actively working on discouraging reckless and dangerous riding.
"If you're doing things to harm the community, and," says Diaz. "Harassing people for no reason, don't come around us. Go home, and because we're already looked at as bad people when we're really not."
With suggestions collected Thursday night, everyone agrees a bike park will help the community as a whole.
"If we don't see a bike park," said local biker Luis Rivera. "We're going to still ride on the streets."
"We believe that," added Weck. "Building a safe space for people to ride is the best possible outcome to resolve this."
Springfield Police say that, in the coming days, they will be posting bike laws on their Facebook page so that everyone is aware.
There is still no proposed site for the bike park, but that is something the young people will continue to work to determine with the Parks and Recreation Department.
