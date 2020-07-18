SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Community members came together for a protest outside of Nathan Bill's Bar and Restaurant in Springfield.
Many local community leaders spoke in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, including the owner of Nathan Bill’s, who gave a public apology, following a recent photo of the restaurant’s dress code.
Protesters were met by local officials who held a press conference in the parking lot.
City Council President Justin Hurst, Bishop Talbert Swan, and Nathan Bill’s owner Robert Gossman were there.
This all stemmed from a photo of the dress code at the restaurant, which was shared across social media platforms, protesters said the dress code prohibits attire that is directed at the African American community.
Gossman issued a public apology and said the dress code was taken down immediately after the community shared their concerns.
"Systemic racism is rampant in our society, and following the norm of the status quo, although not intentional, is very much part of the problem," he said. "I’m currently ashamed of myself and offer my sincerest apologies for offending and not being more sensitive, I’m upset with myself for not being more cognizant."
He went on to say that the dress code will never go up again.
Gossman and community officials also agreed on future fundraising efforts at Nathan Bill’s to financially support minority-owned restaurants that didn’t receive grants through the "Prime The Pump" program.
Gossman also announced that Nathan Bill’s will be donating $6,500 towards a Black Lives Matter mural on Court Street, that is scheduled to finish in the next couple of weeks.
