SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With a little more than a month until the primary election in Springfield, candidates got together in one neighborhood to share their vision for the city.
The forum tonight was organized by teenagers, and the reason being simply because they feel not enough people know about the people running for office in the city.
"How can you vote for a city councilor who's name you don't even know? How can you vote for a person who you can't even call when you have a problem? I think that's one of the real problems we have in Springfield. That we're constantly voting for people that we can't even assure are doing the right things that we want them to do," Trayvon Smith of the Youth For Action organization tells us.
It's a problem that Trayvon Smith and others with the Youth For Action organization hope to solve.
That's why, for the last month and half, they've worked to organize the forum that took place Thursday night at the Mason Square Library.
"Forums are one of the most efficient ways to let the public know about who candidates are and what they stand for. Without forums, you're having people go in to the voting polls with uninformed decisions and I think that's a waste of our democracy," continued Smith.
More than three dozen people showed up, including life-long resident Lorenzo Gaines, who went not only to support the young people, but to get answers.
"I'm really concerned about crime, and how crime is moving from downtown uptown. Last night, we had a murder here in Mason Square, and I really want to hear what the candidates have to say and what resources they're going to put forward to address that," says Gaines.
Among the many issues and concerns raised by residents was the school system, a pay increase for elected officials, and the police department.
"It's really important to give them training, the resources, so that they can be successful, because it's a thin, blue line and they put their lives on the line every day, so it's really important to not just be critical of the police department, but talk about some of the successes," said Gaines.
Smith, who studies political science, tells Western Mass News he believes that the city is now at a crossroads.
"We're seeing a lot of powerful people, a lot of community organizers that are starting to see a very dangerous downturn in Springfield, and are wanting to do something. Between the mayor and the city council, almost constantly embracing gridlock, I think one of the reasons we wanted to hold this forum is because we have to let people know there are other choices out there," added Smith.
Springfield's primary election will be held on Tuesday, September 10.
