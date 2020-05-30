SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Community members gathered in Springfield for a peace drive.
This is in response to the lives that have been lost due to gun violence in the city and this was the second time the Good Vibes Program hosted the event.
Western Mass News spoke with the director of Youth Services who said it's up to the community to help stop gun violence.
"I think it is a larger community effort and that's why the police have come in with us, with other community organizations, and working with us; working for hand and hand with the police, with the community, with organizations to take care of the violence. I wouldn't say it's just one person responsible to take care of the violence in the city," said Director of Youth Services Joesiah Gonzalez.
The program helps people ages 17 to 24 with mentoring and much more.
