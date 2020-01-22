SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community meeting is minutes away from getting started in Springfield.
The focus tonight is on the residents of Springfield and their concerns in relation to their community, but also the schools.
That’s why city school committee members are also expected to attend this meeting.
City Councilor Jesse Lederman tells Western Mass News that this is the sixth of its kind town hall meeting that he decided to organize.
He says since 2018, hundreds of residents have been coming out and it’s something he hopes to continue throughout 2020.
Lederman says that hearing first-hand from residents is crucial to the council’s success.
"We've hosted six of these to date in neighborhoods across the city of Springfield and it's really been a great opportunity to engage residents in a capacity that they might not have been engaged before," At-Large Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman tells us.
The meeting was held at Forest Park Middle School.
