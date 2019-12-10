SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday night Springfield residents are reacting to the mayor’s apology for the way snow clean-up was handled during last week’s snowstorm.
Last night Western Mass News told you how the DPW director heard resident complaints, but also told his department’s side in regards to the clean-up.
Now today, many residents, like Mary Kober said they’re thankful the mayor also addressed their concerns.
"It has been getting progressively worse year by year, this last one was the straw that broke the camel’s back," Kober said.
Kober was one of many residents at Monday night’s city council meeting to express her concerns about the condition of her street in the city’s Pine Point neighborhood.
A day later, she’s thankful to hear that Mayor Domenic Sarno is apologizing to the city’s residents.
"It means a lot because at least he knows what’s going on, it’s nice to know that he actually does care what’s going on," Kober said.
John Lysak, another Pine Point resident, said that last week’s storm seems to have been the tipping point for his neighbors and many others across the city.
"We have a lot of kids that walk to Dorman Elementary and other schools in the neighborhood and having the way the streets made it really hard especially for some streets where there aren’t sidewalks," Lysak explained.
He too is thankful for the mayor’s apology, and the mayor’s call to action at the DPW, which includes a review of the street inspector procedures, increased ticketing and towing during parking bans, aggressive management and holding sub-contractors accountable, and expanded pre-treatment of roads.
"Very happy that the mayor did apologize about it. I understand they weren’t expecting as much snow, the second storm, but the streets should’ve been pre-treated, there should’ve been more sanding done, the plows should have come out another time," Lysak said.
Residents agree that more could have been done, but they also agree everyone has to follow parking-bans to help support the DPW’s efforts to clean city streets.
"All the blame can’t be placed on the DPW because people aren’t going along with the parking ban and even my street alone, somebody parked a large vehicle out on the street and ti caused a huge chunk right in the middle of the street to not be able to be cleared property and these things need to be enforced," Lysak noted.
Councilor Marcus Williams said that the next step now will include another meeting on Monday with the DPW to learn more about how they will enact the measures Mayor Sarno has called on to happen.
