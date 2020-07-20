SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass has officially hit day three of extremely hot and humid temperatures.
Despite these brutally hot temps, people are finding ways to still have fun in the sun.
The sun is out, temperatures are high and there is barely a slight breeze in western Mass.
Meteorologist Dan Brown said Monday's going to be a hot one.
“The excessive heat will continue today where temperatures will be in the mid-90s,” he said. “The feel-like temperature when you take the temperature and the humidity, put it all together, it's going to feel like it's going to be in the 100s."
Springfield resident Kimberly Peoples said she's not playing around with the heat.
“The AC is on,” she said. “I have a timer that comes on three hours before I get to the house, so yes, definitely using the AC."
Springfield's Anthony Romito said he's been staying hydrated.
“This is hot but the cold Springfield tap water is the life-line right now," he said.
Despite these extremely hot and muggy temperatures, many people are finding different ways to stay cool and not let the heat interfere with their daily lives."
“Yeah, we woke up a little bit earlier,” Peoples said. “We tried to say 8:30, 9:30 at the latest, but because of the heat, we said let's get in and get out."
Going on daily walks with his grandpa, Romito said he's seeing a number of people with water by their hip and little ones enjoying the splash pad.
“I've seen a crazy uptick with people in the park,” he said. “It's nuts how many people, it's probably ten times as many people that I've seen walking around. Everyone's playing in the water parks, just going swimming.”
With the combination of coronavirus guidelines limiting activities and now the heat trying to keep people inside, Peoples said it's refreshing seeing families and the little ones still finding ways to have fun in the sun.
“We saw the first day that they turned on the sprinklers over in the water park and we were really excited to see the kids out there running through the water,” she said. “COVID has us all isolated, some afraid to come out, but water -- it's the best thing.”
