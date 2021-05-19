SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents in one Springfield neighborhood ended up in a surprising situation where unexpected parking tickets started appearing on cars.
People parked along Dunmoreland Street were shocked to find the street where they've parked for years is now a no parking zone.
“Never had a situation where we were ticketed in front of our own homes,” said Byron Jones of Springfield.
Jones is one of the Dunmoreland Street residents in Springfield who found a parking ticket on his car Tuesday afternoon. It took them by surprise.
“We live here. We should have a right to park here…What are we supposed to do? It doesn’t make sense,” Jones added.
Western Mass News checked it out and ‘No Parking’ signs are up along the street and have been since the 1970s, but residents said it hasn't been enforced until now. We're told when an ambulance couldn't get through on Tuesday, the ticketing began without warning.
“We gonna make them take these signs down…We got thrown under the bus to pay for them,” said James Evans of Springfield
Community activist Jynai McDonald added, “To come on the street with over six parking authority members, ticketing their cars without notice, it’s disrespectful.”
McDonald spoke out and even offered to pay the fines herself.
“They feel blindsided and they wanted help with the petition, so I quickly came out, I put together a petition, and I offered to pay everyone’s parking ticket,” McDonald explained.
We brought these concerns to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, who said he cancelled the tickets for now and will reimburse anyone who already paid the fine.
“It’s a balancing act. You want to respect the residents, but also the rules of the road,” Sarno noted.
This matter is now under review by the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.