SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Winter sports have been temporarily paused in Springfield Public Schools amid a rising number of new cases of COVID-19 in the city.

That announcement from the district came late Monday afternoon and just a few hours after the district announced no fans would be allowed at sports games because of the surge in cases the city has seen over the last few weeks.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said the city saw 783 cases the week of December 5 and over the last week, that number is up to 997 cases.

Increasing COVID-19 cases impacting Springfield school buses, winter sports SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Public Schools reports that increasing COVID-19 cases are impacting several facets of school operations.

Although health experts are expecting the omicron variant to become the dominant in the United States, Springfield city officials said a majority of their cases right now are due to the delta variant.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the city’s hospitals are 20 percent above capacity and he’s pleading with the community to get their vaccines and booster shots.

"As I've stated before and as Helen has stated before, Dr. Keroack and Dr. Roose, we will beat this COVID-19, but we need cooperation,” Mayor Sarno said. “Unlike nearly two years ago, flying the plane while we're building it, there is an answer to the equation and that answer is the vaccine.”

He added that the city’s vaccination rate sits at about 56 percent and there is a significant lag in the Latino community.

Springfield Public Schools pausing all winter sports SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter school sports are being paused in Springfield amid an escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Springfield Public Schools also announced some other developments. Spokesperson Azell Cavaan said parents and students can expect delays in bus pickup and drop-off times through the rest of the week because First Student, the company that operates buses for the district, has seen an increase in drivers identified as close contacts or testing positive for the virus.

In addition, the district will no longer contact the entire school community when someone tests positive, but said they will continue to reach out to those identified as close contacts.

Cavaan told Western Mass News that the district is adding eight members of the Mass. National Guard to help school nursing staff with testing.

With regards to winter sports, school officials said they will meet after winter break to determine the next steps.