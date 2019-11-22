SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Anyone driving along Page Boulevard in Springfield Friday morning may have seen a large group of people waving signs.
Approximately 30 Springfield residents spent the morning along Page Boulevard to draw attention to what they call a speeding problem in that area.
When we got there, we found protesters holding signs, calling on drivers to check their speed.
Organizers told Western Mass News that they've been holding demonstrations, like Friday's, once a year for the past 20 years, but they said speeding continues to be a problem.
"Sometimes, you don't realize how fast you're going, especially if you have some urgency around 'I gotta get some place.' You just find yourself driving faster, so these are just a tool we use in the neighborhood to remind people to be thinking about that and look at your speed," said John Koski of Springfield.
