SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield has responded after the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) questioned when high needs students will return to the classroom.
Last week DESE sent a letter to the city asking for an in-person learning plan for high needs students. But now, Springfield officials are questioning the state as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
“The city of Springfield will be taking all the necessary precautions before we bring a great group of people together in one building because we want to ensure the safety of not only the staff, the students, but we also want to understand the surge that we're under,” Springfield’s Executive Director of Parking, Buildings, and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan said.
“The federal government announced yesterday this will be the worst crisis this nation has ever faced. So it's really unconscionable in my opinion that we're getting letters like this at this time for answers, other than we will respond and we are doing everything but we will not reopen until we can ensure the health and safety of everyone involved,” Sullivan added.
Sullivan said $1,000,000 is being put into the schools to make them safe for students to return, including proper air ventilation, sanitation, and electric needs.
But he said it will probably take at least two months until buildings are ready to host students.
All public school students have been learning remotely this entire school year so far.
On December 15, the Springfield School Committee will be hosting a virtual town hall where parents can give feedback on learning models moving forward. A decision is expected to be made on December 17.
