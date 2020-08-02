SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts travel restrictions began Saturday, Aug. 1, and now visitors from various parts of the country are asked to either get tested or quarantine before enjoying the Bay State.
The new travel restrictions in Massachusetts require travelers from outside of New England, New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii to quarantine for 14 days or provide proof of a negative test to avoid a fine in the Bay State.
Nadim’s in downtown Springfield said their outdoor dining is doing well but the business is hurting from the lack of tourism.
“Not having the people from other states will definitely damper the mood in any business,” said Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill.
With MGM and the MassMutual Center nearby, downtown Springfield brings people from all over. But with no special events or concerts, business is not as busy as usual this summer.
“The city has a lot to offer from the museum to the Basketball Hall of Fame, and it’s definitely going to eliminate the chance of people coming in and visiting our city,” he said.
Kashouh said come this fall, he is concerned that things still won’t be back to how they once were before COVID restrictions.
“We depend a lot on the MassMutual with Thunderbirds conferences and other events and Symphony Hall with their season,” he said. “I’m not sure what the plan is, but it’s up in the air.”
The restaurant is vigilant about following CDC guidelines, and they are hopeful those from out of state will respect these travel restrictions.
“We try to do our best to keep it a safe zone and someone coming from out of state not quarantining and turning the restaurant into a hotspot is always a fear not only for my business, but any business for that matter,” he said.
