SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local restaurants and small business owners are coming up with creative ways to help their employees after Governor Charlie Baker mandated the closure of restaurants.
With the new laws in place, restaurants are losing customers and, ultimately, losing customers and money.
Western Mass News spoke to the owner of Nathan Bill's to see how the community is stepping up during these troubling times.
An empty bar and restaurant at Nathan Bill's is an eerie sight for business owner John Sullivan.
"I mean, we just roll with the punches and keep moving forward," Sullivan sad.
Sullivan said with the governor's new regulations regarding restaurants being closed, businesses across the state are taking a huge hit, but the community is keeping them going.
"We can keep our staff on and employed. People are coming in, local customers, neighbors, friends. We are getting online ordering active today," Sullivan said.
Nathan Bill's Restaurant is also coming up with new ways to keep staff busy and calm.
"We have a huge cleaning list, projects, spring cleaning, disinfecting, sanitizing, everything, but keep the to-go order going, flowing. With the calls and online ordering, it keeps the staff employed," Sullivan explained.
Nathan Bill's is coming up with creative ways to pay their employees, but they are also relying on community support.
"Yesterday, just alone, we had probably $350 in tips just from take-out and a lot of staff are waiting for unemployment," Sullivan said.
Nathan Bill's Bar and Restaurant was able to share pictures with Western Mass News that shows a customer donating $500 worth of gift cards and another customer buying a $250 gift card.
"Everybody coming together, a lot of support. It's showing humanity and kindness in the world is still there," Sullivan noted.
Meanwhile, Nathan Bill's is doing what they can to give back as well.
"People are calling in with credit cards and buying gift cards and then donating those gift cards too. We are working with Holy Cross Parish and Sister Cindy and she is distributing those gift cards to elderly and families in desperate need right now in the neighborhood," Sullivan said.
