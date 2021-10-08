SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday night's nice weather is holding out for the return of Oktoberfest at the Student Prince and Fort in downtown Springfield.
Western Mass News caught up with the assistant general manager John Perry.
He said the event runs through this weekend and the next two in October, rain or shine.
They're excited to welcome everyone back down for this year's Oktoberfest.
"The weather this year has been really tough, business has been tough, this should actually help out with a lot of things, but more importantly it's for our fanbase our customer base just to come out and enjoy it before the winter months come," Perry said.
Admission costs $25 per person, not including meals at the restaurant.
Perry tells us they have a number of local bands that'll be rotating on-stage and three local breweries showcasing their beer.
