SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--as cases of COVID-19 increase, restrictions are making their way back, starting with the restaurant industry.
Max's Tavern in Springfield is making some changes as those cases increase. Western Mass News spoke with the general manager of Max's Tavern, John Thomas. Thomas told us they're requiring staff to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, they're also going to separate tables a bit for customer's safety.
"We've reverted back to wearing masks at all times for our staff," Thomas said.
As cases of COVID-19 rise, local businesses are starting to ramp up their safety protocols.
Thomas told Western Mass News regardless of vaccinations, all employees are required to mask up at work.
"The great majority of us are vaccinated and we're wearing masks because that's what the CDC says to do," Thomas said.
For now, this requirement is only for workers. Customers who aren't vaccinated, however, are still encouraged to wear masks when indoors and not at their table.
We asked him about the possibility of the business requiring proof of vaccination from customers.
"I hope it doesn't come to that. That breeds a lot of fear and that's not - that doesn't make for a great dining experience," Thomas said.
The restaurant will also start spacing out tables a bit more and he's not planning on removing any tables from the dining room. He said most customers have been understanding of the policies.
"There's been a few pushbacks they all understand this is what we have to do and we're doing what we have to do to make sure that everybody's safe and comfortable," Thomas said.
Newton Isaacs, a customer Saturday afternoon, said protocols like this help patrons feel even safer.
"I just think it's important to keep the patrons safe and let people know that they're in a safe environment especially when it comes to preparing food in open areas like this...I'm vaccinated myself, so I feel the need that people should get vaccinated and everybody feels comfortable where they're at," Isaacs said.
For now, Thomas is most concerned with staying open.
"I hope we don't have more fear and end up closing the restaurant. That's the fear that I have...I would like to continue without masks and be a fully functioning restaurant without the fear of getting a disease," Thomas said.
Both went on to say they encourage everyone to get vaccinated with a common goal of getting through the pandemic.
