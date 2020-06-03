SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the tentative phase two reopening plan set to begin on June 8 - restaurants are just days away from serving guests outside.
The City of Springfield is working on a plan to temporarily close certain roads to accommodate outdoor dining under phase two reopening guidelines for restaurants.
The closure would affect particular roads in all parts of Springfield, but as officials still work to finalize details - business owners in the city are weighing in on the idea.
"I think it’s a great idea. I just think there have to be other factors that need to be considered if you want to do this properly otherwise it’s not going to work," said Rubicon Holdings' CEO Alfredo Orejuela
"For us closing the street is not conducive. I think it’ll hurt us more in the long run. It’s Main Street...so I don’t think that’ll be closed down, but other streets like Worthington Street...I can see that and I understand that and it will be helpful for those restaurants," said the owner of Nadim's Mediterranean Grill, Nadim Kashouh.
Over at Nadim's Mediterranean Grill, the outdoor patio can seat 70 guests and preparations are underway for the re-opening.
"We have tons of seating and tables for outside, but if anything we can always bring the tables from inside and move them outside to the patio until we open inside," Kashouh noted.
Kashouh told Western Mass News while street closures aren't - what his restaurant needs - he is working on ways to make sure his guests and staff are safe...like enabling mobile ordering from tables to limit server and guest interaction.
He told Western Mass News while they are looking forward to reopening outside - he hopes indoor dining will follow soon after.
"Hopefully in another three weeks, we will be able to. [The] governor will say 'You know what? Let’s open up' I know it’ll be a controlled capacity which I think would be a good thing. Maybe 25 or 30 percent, but we see the light at the end of the tunnel," Kashouh explained.
City officials are set to meet on Thursday to discuss more of the logistics into road closures.
