SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield is again delaying the process of getting a retail marijuana shop in the city.
The mayor's office announced Thursday that they are pushing the timetable for the selection process.
The city originally said they would choose four applicants by mid-June.
Now, they said they will make the announcement on July 9.
The city cited the volume of applications as the reason for the delay.
The application deadline was revised last week from Monday to Tuesday. There are 27 applicants.
