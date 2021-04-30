SPRINGFIELD, MA(WGGB/WSHM)-- The city of Springfield revoked the liquor license for a restaurant and bar on Chestnut St.
The city revoked the license of Malecon restaurant and bar.
They city said the location did not improve upon repeated violations over several months, including COVID-19 regulations. The city also cited a Christmas day fight last year in the Restaurant, which then lead to a shooting incident outside, as a reason to take away the license.
Mayor Domenic Sarno said the decision was the right one in the interest of public safety.
