SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’re learning more about what was a celebratory weekend in Vermont that turned tragic when family and friends were unable to locate Springfield Police Officer Aaron McNab for nearly three hours.
On Monday, we learned more about what's being done to honor Officer McNab in the coming days.
"It was, as he described it, an unfortunate water accident. Aaron McNab was in Vermont with family and friends. It was supposed to be a celebratory weekend for him. It turned tragic when he got into some sort of an accident and they couldn't locate him right away. By the time the Vermont State Police located him, he was submerged for two to three hours," said acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Clapprood detailed the circumstances surround the tragic death of Officer Aaron McNab. She told Western Mass News that although his time on the force was cut short, his service to the city will be remembered.
"He only came on last November, but there isn't a bad word about him. If I didn't know him, he was never in trouble," Clapprood added.
Clapprood told us McNab worked his entire life to get to this point in his career.
"According to the family, since he was a young child, he wanted to be a police officer, so he did what needed to be done to get here including a master’s degree from AIC," Clapprood noted.
Now moving forward, the department is prepared to honor Officer McNab in every way they can.
"We are trying to help the family with the recovery of the body and get it back to West Springfield where his home is. We are ready to assist in that and we have plenty of volunteers. He was such a well-liked man that everyone is offering their services," Clapprood said.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.