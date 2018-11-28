SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This weekend, Springfield Central High School's football team will play in the state championship game.
They will take the field at Gillette Stadium and is the only western Massachusetts team to make it this far.
No football team from Springfield Central High School or any other school in western Massachusetts has ever won a state championship in football.
These guys want to change that.
"It still doesn't even really feel like we are going and when we get there and see all the fans and really be in the moment, we will be able to enjoy it, but we have to focus on the game," said senior captain Myles Bradley.
After winning in the state semifinal, the team jumped in the snow to celebrate, but since then, it has been business as usual.
"It's a big accomplishment, but the goal wasn't to get there. The goal was to win," said senior captain Keshaun Dancy Jr.
The state championship games are played on the same field the Patriots play on every Sunday. It's every player's dream, but they won't let that break their focus.
"The whole thing about the field, you know, it's just another football field. Let's not get caught up in distractions," added senior captain Andrew Carroll.
The Central football team has made it far in the playoffs before, but they have never won. They have a great chance this year and Coach Brower told Western Mass News that it's because of the upper classmen.
"The seniors leadership, their commitment, and their love for football," said head coach Valdmar Brower.
Even though the Golden Eagle fans will have to travel twice as far as their opponents, the team knows that the community is behind them.
"I call it family instead of fans. It'll be fun to look up and see our family in the stands cheering for us," said junior Kwame Kyles Jr.
Central is hoping that, despite the distance to Foxborough, the fans that normally fill the stands will make the trip to Gillette.
