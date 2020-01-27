SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a somber Monday for many who either knew the legend himself or were fans of him.
Western Mass News dug deeper into how Springfield's Central High School basketball players, including Keyth Key and Jadrien Felicino honored Kobe Bryant after his sudden death.
"Immediately I thought it was fake. I was like nah this can't be real. Kobe Bryant died, then I started seeing texts, tweets about it, I was like oh this is for real. This is who I grew up watching, I started tearing up a little bit too," Key explained.
Many in disbelief of the shocking death of longtime NBA star, Kobe Bryant.
Local basketball players were unable to comprehend how the player and figure they looked up to from the very beginning, is gone.
"I also thought it was fake yeah cause like you wouldn't expect somebody that big, for that to happen to them," Felicino said.
The long-running fan debate over Kobe versus Lebron came to a sudden pause.
Head coach William Watson told Western Mass News it's much bigger than a game.
"Those talks now seem irrelevant you know, and it's like why even waste energy always putting one against another. We probably should've spent more time just enjoying the man while he was here and enjoy everyone else that is still here," Watson said.
Despite knowing Kobe on a personal level, the school made an announcement this morning over the loudspeaker, providing services to anyone who needs support.
Principal Thad Tokarz said growing up in Springfield, he knows some students have experienced loss before and this loss may be just as heavy.
"I know how important the stars our to our kids. Cleaning the cafeteria you hear every week you hear, whose better Lebanon or Kobe...This one was hard for whatever reason it was hard, so we just try to help everyone as much as we can," Tokarz explained.
In remembrance of the black Mamba, the head coach of the Golden Eagles will emphasize one particular message each time his players step onto this court.
"The effort. The work ethic. You know if we're going to do anything to honor Kobe Bryant, that's what it's going to be," Watson said.
As the Golden Eagles prepare for their game against Pope Francis Preparatory School Monday night, the boys say they'll make sure they're repping number twenty-four.
"From my fade away post away shot, from the post moves to shooting, everything," Key said.
"With the bond our whole team has, I think we all will check up on each other every day. We're there for each other, a lot," Felicino explained.
