SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bringing home the high school football championship trophy for the second year in a row, the Central Golden Eagles are now in celebration mode.
This morning the team was honored at Springfield City Hall.
Monday morning began with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno awarding the key to the city to the Central High School football team, now back to back state champions in the MIAA division three.
Tyson Thornton, junior captain of the team explained what it meant to them to receive the award.
“It feels good because looking back on it, we worked so hard over the past few years and I grew up with some of these dudes so we always had this dream of going back to back since we were little kids," Thornton noted.
Being undefeated in their league and only two losses on the year, Junior Captain Terry Lockett said the most rewarding part of this journey is how the team responded when adversity came their way.
"We were in a hole at the beginning of the year, losing those two games. What good teams do is they don’t continue to go downhill, they always try to find a way to better the team and try to go forwards so that was one accomplishment that I liked," Lockett said.
And when asked how they want to be remembered, these senior leaders, Senior Captains Mahari Miller and Dante Bolden told Western Mass News it’s off the fieldwork that matters most.
“Just trying to be a leader every day. Just trying to tell the guys to do the right thing and make a big impact," Miller said.
“Just as a team player, you know a team leader and everything like that because I’m proud of my whole team," Bolden noted.
Bringing home another trophy, Head Coach Vladamar Brower said it’s the leadership this year, making this win, that more special.
"I’m going to miss how they led, they led by example. Not really talking about it, you know they led by action," Brower said.
But before sending the seniors off, these Golden Eagles will take time to enjoy their victory.
After that, the road to a possible three-peat will begin.
