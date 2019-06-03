SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield will soon be looking for a new leader for their Office of Planning and Economic Development.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno made the announcement Monday that Kevin Kennedy, the city's chief development officer, is retiring.
Kennedy, a lifelong Springfield resident, was appointed to the position in 2011. He previously served as an aide to Rep. Richard Neal, during both his time as mayor and in Congress.
“In 2011 the Mayor and I talked about what we had to do to recover from the aftermath of the tornado and the Control Board years. We set our goals higher than most people would think possible. Eight years later, Springfield is very much on her feet," Kennedy said in a statement.
Sarno called the news "bittersweet" and cited the $4.1 billion in economic development that has come to the city in recent years.
"From the tornado, to Union Station, to CRRC, to MGM to Big Y to MassMutual to small and mid-size neighborhood business development expansions. Kevin has been by my side – for this I, our City and region are very grateful. Family and time have now told him that it’s the right time to retire. ‘Coach’ will leave big shoes to fill, but also a great foundation to build on too. Also, don’t be surprised if I call on Kevin to ‘bird dog’ a project or two too. Kevin, you’ve been a championship coach for me and our City. I wish you good health and a good retirement with your family," Sarno said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.