SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tonight the conversation around DPW clean-up after the first snowstorm of the season continued at Springfield's City Hall.
It’s an issue Western Mass News has been covering for weeks as residents first spoke out regarding the DPW’s response, but now city leaders using that to take action.
This is a combination of taking the residents’ feedback as well as the mayor’s apology to the residents.
And it comes as the DPW prepares to clean-up another winter storm tomorrow.
The Maintenance and Development Sub-Committee met again Monday night, after an apology from the mayor for insufficient snow clean up during a storm two weeks ago, he called for action at the DPW.
That action, Councilor Marcus Williams said was discussed during that sub-committee meeting.
"Two of the most important points, first being the expansion of the pre-treatment of streets…they made it clear they don’t touch residential areas but they could also do a better job at the main arteries as well. And I’m also happy for the more aggressive management of our subcontractors as well because that’s where I think the root of the problem is," Williams explained.
The council also introducing their legislation, which includes how to handle parking bans.
Something that DPW Director Chris Cignoli said residents need to understand the seriousness of.
"When you just look at a regular residential side street, most of them are 28 feet or less. And if people are parked on the street, they’re taking up eight or nine feet on each side and that leaves you with ten feet in the middle and we have ten feet plows. So it doesn’t make it difficult, it makes it impossible," Cignoli noted.
Jerry Reardon has been at every council meeting regarding the issue because of how bad his street in the city’s upper hill neighborhood was during the last storm.
"It’s one of those things where it’s a safety hazard, number one for the motoring public, number two for the people trying to get out of their driveways and cars that are trying to come up," Reardon said.
Cignoli told Western Mass News his crews have 11,000 miles of road to clean up.
And on average, can ticket 5,000 people and tow 2,000.
“We usually ticket three times the amount that we tow. A lot of people get a ticket and end up moving and a lot of people see that we’re coming and don’t want to get towed and get out of the street," Cignoli said.
But the parking ban introduced by the council hopes to reduce that.
However, the full council voted Monday night to send it back to the sub-committee for further review.
“The last thing we want to do is cause more confusion around bans and snow removal practices in the city, so a complete product takes time to create and I think we would be best if we moved to our next regular meeting to put on agenda," Williams explained.
Now the council is done meeting for the rest of the year and won’t meet again until January 13th.
Councilor Ramos had some concerns with the timeline of these proposals given how long the winter season is.
However, Councilor Williams said this is something that the DPW and mayor’s office want to make sure they work out correctly.
