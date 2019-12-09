SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield DPW is facing city councilors and the public after concerns about the city's response to last week’s snowstorm.
A meeting is underway at Springfield's City Hall on Monday evening.
Now, this is a meeting of the Maintenance and Development City Council Subcommittee.
Now a week after the storm, many residents across the city are upset with the way their streets have been cleared, and what they say, the lack of proper snow and ice removal.
That’s why City Councilor Marcus Williams told Western Mass News he put together this meeting to get answers from the DPW about their snow removal efforts.
But more importantly, to make sure they discuss the improvements that need to be made before the next storm.
"We’re also hearing from several residents who came out to tonight’s meeting," Councilor Williams said.
Western Mass News has more on what they said and whether they get the answers they were looking for later tonight on FOX6 at 10 and ABC40 at 11.
