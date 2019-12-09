SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tense moments Monday tonight inside the Springfield City Council chamber as frustrated residents speak out regarding the condition of side streets.
Many have said they feel the DPW has not done enough to clean their streets following last week’s storm.
Many tonight called the conditions on their streets horrendous.
The Director of DPW, Chris Cignoli said he understands the frustrations, but that this was the fourth largest snowstorm for the city since 1940 so he wants the public to know the work that went into this storm.
And it was an expensive one costing taxpayers close to $400,000.
Ward 5 City Councilor Marcus Williams heard the complaints of residents around the city.
“Everyone deserves the right to drive down a street that’s plowed," Councilor Williams noted.
Monday night dozens gathered to make those complaints known directly to the DPW, including Eric Andrews.
"They need to do a better job and respond to the side streets a lot more efficiently, I feel like all the citizens are treated second class," Andrews said.
Andrews among the more than three thousand that called the city’s 3-1-1 service received.
The average for most snowstorms is usually no more than 600, according to Williams.
Cignoli said many of those calls came as clean-efforts were already underway.
"A majority of those complaints that you referenced Councilor Williams were complaints coming in while we were plowing telling us we didn’t get to a street...we know that," Cignoli noted.
Cignoli said those in attendance, that his crews were working hard to clean the streets.
"For both storms, we used 1,500 tons of salt, which is 15% of our yearly total. This storm cost us 395-thousand dollars. That’s one-quarter of our entire budget," Cignoli explained.
He told the residents in attendance that side streets are always plowed twice.
However, he said the issue is when many don’t abide by the parking ban, something that Councilor Williams agrees on.
"I think there needs to be certainly some more effort in regards to talking about parking bans, and they also need to be more enforcement in regards to folks not paying attention to those bans and being ticketed, that’s part of the problem as well," Councilor Williams said.
Cignoli told Western Mass News, however, that enforcement was aggressive and that 700 vehicles were ticketed and 275 towed.
However, some made the job more challenging for his employees.
“Residents, where we were towing, threatened my employees’ lives, I want that to sink into you. So that people complain that we’re out there ticketing and towing and we should be doing it, these are the people, you’re constituents, that are threatening my employees," Cignoli said.
Councilor Williams now hoping that Monday night’s meeting served as a reminder to everyone that cleaning the city of snow is a coordinated effort from everyone.
"Folks are missing work and appointments, having to plow their way out of their streets which I think is unacceptable," Councilor Williams explained.
Cignoli said they do need more contractors and that anyone that applies will be accepted after passing inspection.
He also says that the DPW will continue to respond to calls and complaints as they receive them. Those can be made by calling the city’s 3-1-1- line.
