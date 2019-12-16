SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield is among communities already canceling school for tomorrow.
But what about snow removal plans?
Western Mass News is getting answers on how Springfield's Department of Public Works is preparing this time around.
It has been a contentious last couple of weeks between residents and the DPW, but tonight we're told crews are ready to respond to this next batch of snow.
Western Mass News sat down with Chris Cignoli, the director of the DPW, and he told us that they have been monitoring this forecast closely.
The DPW has 20 of their trucks, but besides, all 150 of the city’s contractors have been called in to respond to the storm.
Cignoli said the crews will be staggered.
He said they have begun pre-treating some streets but will wait until after rush hour for the rest.
There’s also a parking ban in effect in Springfield starting at 7 p.m., and both city leaders and the DPW said that following issues with the last storm, you want to make sure to abide by this one.
"We usually ticket three times the amount that we tow. A lot of people get a ticket and end up moving and a lot of people see that we’re coming and don’t want to get towed and get out of the street," Cignoli explained.
Springfield police confirm they will be out tonight ticketing parking ban violators.
Besides, if you live on a side street, DPW crews will begin plowing those once there are two inches of snow on the ground.
But like any storm, you're asked to give the crews 12-hours after the snow stops to respond.
