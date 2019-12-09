SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One week ago the streets were covered in snow, today it's starting to look much different with all the rain we are getting.
Western Mass News was live in our first warning weather tracker with a closer look at how DPW crews are tackling the melting and any street flooding.
Last week some areas of western mass got upwards of two feet of snow!
Here's a look at the roads in Springfield from our first warning weather tracker.
You can see piles of it along the curb still.
But with all the rain we are experiencing today and tomorrow, it is all starting to melt.
Chris Cignoli from the Springfield Department of Public Works explained what they need to do going forward.
"Knowing that today and tomorrow we were going to be up into the '50s with a lot of rain, knowing that we needed to get those streets cleaned up," Cignoli said.
For the past week, Springfield DPW crews have been out 24/7, sanding, salting and keeping roads clear, but now their focus has turned from snow to rain.
"One of the things that we need to make sure of, we have to look at the intensity of rain because you can be out there this morning putting sand down and if there's some ice out there it just flushes right off the ice. We have this sand and salt mixture that's going out there, that's been out there, and making sure the drains are clear. We've had guys who are out there all day today dealing with any sort of major or minor flooding issues," Cignoli explained.
Cignoli told Western Mass News they have more than 20,000 catch basins in the city.
Crews have been using their snowblower tools to help melt large snow pile-ups on curbs along major roads, but they also need residents to help to keep the areas clear of snow or ice.
"You're going to have water flowing down your house and it's going to be going down the drains and the drains are clogged. The only place that isn't frozen right now is next to your house, guess where the only place the water is going to go, in your basement. So number one getting that, but number two getting out to the street to be able to get that drain clear because depending on the street that water backs up. Depending on the grade where that house is, guess where it's going to go, it's going to go to your house. It's a little bit of a double issue for everybody. We're out there doing as much as we can," Cignoli said.
The Springfield DPW is reminding community members to call their 311 lines if they have any issues to report.
