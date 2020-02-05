SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a fairly quiet winter as far as storms go, but that will change overnight tonight.
Officials told Western Mass News that local crews are hitting the roads early preparing for snow and ice.
In Springfield, plow trucks are ready, sand and salt are piled up, and crews are ready for something not so common this winter, snow, and ice.
Springfield Public Works Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News pre-treating the roads is a priority number.
"We don't want to be too far ahead but we want to be far enough ahead so that when does start raining, it's obviously working and you don't want to put stuff down starting say during the day today and everything gets blown into the gutter and its worthless," Cignoli explained.
And Cignoli said his crews must be prepared for anything.
"The issue that really concerns me is not necessarily that there is a snowstorm, what concerns me is the ones like this evening. Is it freezing rain? Is it sleet? Is it snow? Because each one of those kinds of changes how you want to do things when you treat the roads," Cignoli noted.
The timing of the storm is also a tricky one for clean-up.
"Our goal is to make sure that the streets are in good condition for the morning rush, making sure that there is no delay for school and you're, not that you're not prepared for it, but you're anticipating reacting to something," Cignoli explained.
With three different shifts on duty, Springfield's DPW crews plan to pre-treat the main roads starting at 9 on Wednesday night, anticipating any freezing rain to come.
