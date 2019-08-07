SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Runners in the city of Springfield are waking up to news that a marathon event planned for downtown has been cancelled.
The Hoop City Marathon was supposed to take place in early October, but now it's put on hold for another year.
The Hoop City Marathon organizers say their 5K event will still take place.
It's just moved to Forest Park.
However, the marathon and half marathon event are tentatively rescheduled for October of 2020.
They say the decision to cancel was made, because the city was putting up road blocks every step of the way, and local runners are disappointed.
"It would’ve been my seventh half marathon that I’ve done in probably the last eight years," local runner Anne Stuart tells us.
Anne Stuart says the cancellation of the Hoop City Marathon and Half Marathon, means Springfield will miss out not only on the pride of hosting a hometown race, but on the tourism dollars from those who don't call the city home.
"I had friends from Indiana and New York that were considering coming and running. These are friends that I’ve had for a long time. We’re all runners and we connect with races, and we often use that as a chance to visit other people and do other things," stated Stuart.
Western Mass News reached out to the organizers of the race, which was planned for early October.
They declined to go on camera, but, in a statement posted to the event's Facebook page, they say city officials fought their planning every step of the way, writing:
“Unfortunately, Mayor Sarno and some of his department heads do not feel that the city is ready for this in 2019 and are forbidding us from moving forward for this year."
But the reason they refused to go on camera, they tell Western Mass News, is also explained further down in their statement, which said:
“The city has agreed to go forward with the events for next year and vowed that they would work with us to make sure the 2020 Hoop City Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay, Kids Race, and 5k happen and are the amazing events that we know they will be.”
"Registration opened, people were looking forward to doing this, and, suddenly, not quite the eleventh hour, but say the ninth hour to have been told the race is now off," said Stuart.
The 5K race is still going to happen, but it's not the main event Stuart says most runners train for, an event, she says, would have put Springfield on the map as a city of health and unity.
"There’s something about a race that brings people in, and gives us an energy and a vibe that you might not see otherwise," added Stuart.
Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a response on Wednesday, saying:
“After my department heads met with said group, I was advised that with respect to public safety and accessibility for residents, businesses and the overall best interest of the City to foster a successful event for both the City and proposers, that this could not be properly executed with the plan put forth by the proposers. Of note, I am very proud of said department heads for being well versed in dealing with putting together major events and just as important, dealing with major natural and manmade disasters. We are hopeful that the proposers may have their 5K event and I remain hopeful that with the appropriate timeline planning and the proposers’ proper financial wherewithal, we could consider this for next year. I believe both sides mean well, but as Mayor, I have a responsibility to our residents and business community to ensure proper and adequate access to their homes, businesses and places of worship.”
