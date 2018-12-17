SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city councilors are getting ready to meet Monday night.
A number of agenda items are causing a divide among other city leaders.
The three items on the city councils agenda tonight have to do with changes at the police department, pay raises, and an ordinance for Springfield to have a welcoming community trust.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is strongly against all three agenda items and said they will impact taxpayers, but city council president Orlando Ramos said that's not true.
"It's a triple whammy to the taxpayers here in the city of Springfield," Sarno explained.
Sarno is taking a stand against some big items on the city council's agenda for tonight's meeting.
"I want to make sure we keep this professional, not political," Sarno added.
One of the items calls for change at the Springfield Police Department.
City council president Orlando Ramos told Western Mass News it has nothing to do with the current commissioner, but the system.
"It's pretty obvious, at this point, that the current system is not working. This current system has caused the taxpayers millions of dollars in police misconduct cases, so we're just looking to improve that system," Ramos noted.
The city council also wants to implement a welcoming communtiy trust ordiance.
Ramos said the ordinance would prevent municipal employees from doing jobs they aren't compensated or trained for.
"They will not enforce immigration, which is a federal jurisdiction," Ramos explained.
Sarno said he's in favor of legal immigration and a positive path to American citizenship, but this ordinance would hurt taxpayers.
"It opens up the flood gates. I've spoken to all my cabinet heads and there would be unbudgeted costs, unanticipated costs that would come across whether it's schools, public safety, health, you name it," Sarno said.
Lastly, councilors are continuing the discussion of a pay raise.
"We have to always remember, we're public servants. City council is a part-time job and I think if you look at some of the attendance of councilors to meetings, it will open your eyes there," Sarno said.
Ramos added, "When we look at the city council particularly, we are the eleventh highest paid in the Commonwealth, considering the fact that we're the third largest city, with the second largest budget, we figured there was a need for some increase."
Tonight's city council meeting starts at 7 p.m. at city hall.
Sarno has already vetoed the council's vote for the board of police commissioners, but Ramos said that they plan to override it.
