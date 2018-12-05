SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Days after bringing western Massachusetts its first state championship in the current format, the Central High School football team is honored at city hall.
Members of the team, along with Coach Valdamar Brower and Principal Tad Tokarz, were presented the key to the city by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Central won the Division 3 state title Saturday with a 20-7 victory over Tewksbury at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
"They didn't know who in the hell Springfield Central was when they walked into Gillette Stadium. I tell you damn well, they knew who the hell Springfield Central High School was when they walked out," Sarno said.
Sarno was one of the many to make the trip to the game in Foxboro to witness western Massachusetts history.
It was Central's first-ever state championship appearance.
Tewksbury won a state title in 2013 and is considered one of the state's elite high school football programs.
