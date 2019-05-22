SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Resorts International will continue to operate their casino in Springfield for the foreseeable future.
That is what officials with the casino confirmed when they ceased talks with Wynn Resorts about Wynn's resort-casino in Everett.
However, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said MGM buying Encore Boston Harbor was never a fully viable option from the start.
"This was pure speculation and conjecture. There was not a mechanism way to get this done," Sarno said.
Western Mass News was there Wednesday as Sarno said that the prospect of MGM Resorts buying the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett was a non-starter.
"If something was to happen, again that was a big if...an okay would have to come through here, through me, and the Mass. Gaming Commission. That was not going to materialize," Sarno added.
News of the talks between MGM and Wynn Resorts first surfaced last week.
Because the Mass. Gaming Commission limits each casino company to one location in the state, fear that the lion could move east was palpable.
However, those talks have ceased, with MGM officials clarifying their approach, noting in a statement "We will always explore ways to deepen our engagement in the Commonwealth. Our discussions regarding the Everett resort were in that spirit."
Sarno added, "I'm just glad that everything has worked out moving forward and let's concentrate on that."
When asked if even the prospect of talks between MGM and Wynn Resorts felt like a betrayal, Sarno said he understands that companies have to hear out any and all possible suggestions from their non-local stockholders
"These are two private entities that have to answer to their stockholders and the board of directors and the bottom line with them-- is money," Sarno explained.
