SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is now speaking out following our reports on Friday involving the disappearance and death of Achim Bailey.
The mayor is now calling for a hearing to take place following our investigation.
Sarno told Western Mass News over the phone that just like everyone else in the community, it was his first time seeing video of Achim right after he was kicked out of Samuel’s.
Let’s remind you of our findings. We submitted a public records request for Samuel’s security plan, which is on file with the city of Springfield.
Western Mass News obtained the plan and found it was not followed in the early morning hours of January 13 when Achim was kicked out of the bar for allegedly flirting inappropriately with a woman.
To be specific, Samuel’s didn’t have working cameras, they didn’t file an incident report, and Achim was not offered transportation home - just to name a few of the requirements detailed in the security plan.
A police report we obtained said Achim did not show signs of intoxication.
We submitted a public records request for video from the Hall of Fame that showed Achim urinating in the parking lot, pacing around, and bumping heads with someone.
Samuel’s has not had a hearing with the board of license commissioners, angering many in the community as they said Sarno was quick to call on one for Aquarius.
The mayor now told Western Mass News in a statement that he is good friends with Achim’s uncle, and that:
"While Achim’s death is indeed a tragedy, it was not an act of violence. It is irresponsible to compare it to an officer being shot outside an establishment, followed by a patron being stabbed outside the same establishment two weeks later.”
Sarno went on to say:
"With that said and the new information/video now brought to my attention, I have requested licensing director Atty. Alesia Days to hold a hearing to review exit procedures of when a patron has been requested to leave an establishment.”
We spoke with Mr. Bailey by phone Monday afternoon and he said that the video of Achim outside of Samuel’s the night he disappeared is very tough for him to watch and brings back difficult memories. However, as upsetting as it is, he said he won’t stop looking for information about what happened to Achim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.