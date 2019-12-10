SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is speaking out less than 24 hours after a city council meeting, where city residents complained about the Department of Public Work’s response to last week’s storm.
Western Mass News was at that Monday night meeting and the frustrations were clear, many also expressing them online.
Sarno told us that he has driven around the city and saw first hand how those side streets look. That’s why today he’s now apologizing.
“Mother Nature has a mind of her own, but we still must do better and we will do better on it," Sarno explained.
Sarno is responding to criticism over the city's snow removal efforts. This comes after last night’s meeting, where dozens showed up to express their frustrations about the status of their streets, speaking directly to DPW Director Chris Cignoli, who also gave his perspective on this storm.
Cignoli said this was the fourth largest storm in the city since 1940 and that quite frankly, they weren’t expecting the amount of snow that fell and it ended up being an expensive one - costing taxpayers $395,000 to clean up. He also told residents that side streets were plowed twice and deemed satisfactory by street inspectors.
However, the mayor is now calling for a review of those inspectors and their procedures when deciding a street is clean enough and he said the city has an added role as well.
“This is a double-edged sword now, a full-court press when it comes to more ticketing and more towing from DPW and our police department, which is time-consuming, but people need to obey by the parking bans," Sarno said.
Sarno also said contractors need to be held accountable.
“I want more of an aggressive management and accountability, especially on subcontracts that they show up. You don’t show up, don’t do a good job, you’re not going to get paid," Sarno explained.
Lastly, he said he heard the concerns of residents and the city will now begin expanding pre-treatment of the roads.
“No excuses on this. Where we do well? I’ll be the first to highlight that. Where we didn’t live up to what our standards are? That’s why I apologized. The buck stops with me,” Sarno said.
Cignoli said that any residents still having issues on their streets can call the city’s 311 line and they will respond accordingly.
Many residents now concerned with some snow expected overnight, so I asked the mayor whether or not the DPW is prepared to respond and he told us “absolutely.”
Live in springfield, jv, wmn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.