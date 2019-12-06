We have a follow-up to a story Western Mass News covered yesterday after more than 60 suspects are facing charges in connection with the Latin Kings gang.

A number of them were arrested in Massachusetts, as well as Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

We learned that the east coast leader of this gang - Michael Cecchetelli - is from Springfield.

Officials said he was the conduit between the regional Latin Kings chapter and the national leadership.

Officials noted that taking Cecchetelli down involved four years of investigation.

Four others from Springfield were charged in Thursday's 'Operation Throne Down' as well.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno responded Friday, saying in a statement: