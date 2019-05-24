SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In four decades, it seems like one small section of Springfield has faced more ups and downs than any other project in the city.
Now, renovations at Pynchon Plaza in the downtown are underway again.
For years, there were fixes and face lifts to the design that first opened in the 1970's.
Now, the project manager says Pynchon Plaza will have a complete redesign.
The people of Springfield tell us they are looking forward to anything that will bring beauty back to that corner of the city.
"You could come down here, sit with your girl," Springfield resident Tony Vaughn tells us.
Tony Vaughn remembers when Pynchon Plaza was the place to be on a hot, Summer night in Springfield.
Over the years, he and the rest of the city watched the park fall victim, first, to vandalism.
"People would hang out in the elevator, do some nefarious things. Then, to time and the elements," says Senior Project Manager Myron Hatchett.
"It's been shut down for so long that I ain't never thought that they were even going to try to renovate it," continued Vaughn.
"It never really made the connection between the Quadrangle and downtown as it was intended," said Hatchett.
Myron Hatchett is the project manager for the new Pynchon Plaza.
"Hopefully, this go around, we can do it correctly," stated Hatchett.
He and his team will spend the next year digging out all of the old.
"We're going to put in a new set of code compliant stairs the old stairs were very steep," says Hatchett.
Hatchett gave Western Mass News a peek into the future through renderings of the upcoming design.
"There will be three landings, as you descend the stairs, that will have outlooks, so people can view the downtown area. There'll be a new fountain at the bottom, and there will be all-new landscaping," said Hatchett.
Though the old park is now just a memory...
"It was beautiful before. It was really beautiful, but, you know, days pass by and it got destroyed," Springfield resident Shirley Holmes tells us.
The prospect of making new ones is cause for celebration, especially to those for whom Pynchon Plaza has always been shut down and closed off
"I don't play anywhere, but now it's going to be a great time to play here," stated Springfield resident Neveah Lopez.
The project is expected to be finished next Summer.
Hatchett says the plan to deter vandals will involve a lot more security cameras in the area.
They are going to put one in the elevator, which Hatchett said had problems with crime in the past. and it helps that the whole plaza is next to a Springfield Police Substation.
