SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of kids in Springfield are getting together for lunch today, the tab picked up by the city.
It's part of the School District's Free Summer Lunch Program, which happens not just today, but every week day until school starts back up in August.
A district spokesperson tells Western Mass News the program has exploded in popularity for kids and families in need during the Summer months.
Dozens of kids were enjoying lunch at Springfield's Kenefick Park, just one of twenty-four locations the city serves up lunch for anyone eighteen or younger, part of the city's summer meal program.
It flies in the face of that old expression, 'there's no such thing as a free lunch'.
Springfield Public School spokesperson Azell Cavaan tells Western Mass news that offering Summer meals is an extension of their free breakfast and lunch program served to 26,000 students during the school year.
It's a partnership between the city food service contractor, Sodexo, and local farmers.
"Our partnerships with our local farms are maintained over the Summer, so any time you see fruit its fresh, local fruit. Any time we can get some vegetables in there, fresh carrots or whatever's in season, strawberries, things like that, it's all locally grown," Cavaan tells us.
Today's offering: roasted chicken, brown rice and fruit.
"They get their proteins. We serve wheat, brown rice, veggies. They get their fruit in, dairy," stated Jessica Vega of Sodexo.
At least 5,000 lunches are served each day, Monday through Friday.
"It's regulars that come each day from throughout the area. They enjoy it," says Vega.
Like soon-to-be eighth grader Damien Casiano, who says the lunch program is also a chance for everyone to grab a bite and not worry about the tab.
"It's really neat, because, in case the poor or non-wealthy people can come down and have some food and hang out with friends," said Casiano.
Cavaan says, each Summer, the need grows and no child will be turned away.
The Summer meal program ends, just when the school year starts again in Springfield, August 26.
