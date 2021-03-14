SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you have damaged hair, it turns out you may be doing more harm than good without even knowing it. Western Mass News spoke to the owner of Springfield's Gasoline Alley the Salon on why the culprit could be something people use every day.
"Intuitively, if you're using something and it doesn't feel great, it's probably not," said the owner of Gasoline Alley the Salon, Michelle Scibelli.
If you've been noticing bad hair days, you could be using the wrong brush.
"We've probably been using the same brush that we had from our parent's house that we just took along with us," Scibelli noted.
This is why Scibelli said changing it could make a difference in improving your hair health. Since it's something you use every day, she told us to invest in a new one if your hair isn't looking the way you want it to.
"I think it's important to understand what brush is best for what situation," she explained.
Scibelli added that brushes are made to suit different hair types.
"If you have long, straight, fine hair, a nice big paddle brush is going to work well for you," she said.
Different shapes and bristles lead to better finishes depending on your hair length and texture.
"The Denman style brush, with nylon bristles, is great for blowout medium length hair, not long hair. It's too small. You'll get it tangled," she explained.
Also, the perfect option for curls.
"This is also great to get the product through naturally curly hair while wet," she added.
The tighter the bristles, the smoother the finish.
"If you have oily hair and you are medium-textured or fine hair, you want a tighter bristle. You want to brush that right at the root, so you're evenly distributing the oil down," she said.
When it comes to round brushes, the larger the barrel, the higher the volume but remember...
"They're made up differently. This one is part nylon bristle and part boar bristle," she explained. Great for frizzy, coarse hair. This brush is great because it's a ceramic core, so it heats up and gives you volume. It's almost as if you have a large barrel curling iron."
Which she said is the better option for fine, layered hair, and if your hair is damaged or bleached, use this...
"A looser vent brush just to get through the snarls," she said.
But start with a wet brush in the shower, which Scibelli said is gentle.
"This is longer, more elastic, softer bristles. This is fabulous for long hair in the shower," she noted.
This results in fewer damages and healthier hair.
