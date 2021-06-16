SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris announced the dates for the reopening of the public libraries and senior centers.
After all health and safety measures are implemented, Springfield's senior centers are scheduled to reopen Monday, August 9.
All Springfield public libraries are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, July 6 on a reduced summer schedule. Curbside pickup services will continue at all locations.
“After conferring with Commissioner Caulton-Harris and PBRM Director Patrick Sullivan we are confident that with new COVID-19 cases continuing to drop and vaccination rates increasing along with the improvements and public health and safety measures implemented at our public libraries and senior centers we can now begin to reopen these facilities,” Sarno said in a statement.
Library branch hours will be as follows:
Brightwood
East Forest Park
Forest Park
East Springfield
Indian Orchard
Mason Square
Sixteen Acres
Monday : 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday : 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Wednesday : 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Thursday : 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday : 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday : 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.*
*Brightwood will remain closed on Saturdays
Meanwhile, the Library Express at Pine Point will be open Monday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed Tuesday and Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.