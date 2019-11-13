SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local school is adjusting to the bitter cold November temperatures.
With these outdoor brutally cold conditions, students are not only bundling up, but are kept inside.
Since the crack of dawn, it nearly felt like it was two degrees outside and students were making their way into the schools throughout it all.
While the more layers, the warmer you’ll be, Dorman Elementary’s Principal Rhonda Stowell Lewis told Western Mass News that she’s keeping recess indoors to help students for a variety of reasons.
“Some children have asthma...so we’re just mindful of what children have those medical concerns and issues, so we make sure that they’re inside and warm," Stowell Lewis explained.
Stowell Lewis said the school receives multiple donations for extra hats, clothes, and scarfs from the community, so these kids can use for temperatures like today. She also suggests for all parents to check their continuous notices the school will be sending throughout this season regarding changes due to these weather conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.