SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield school officials will be voting this week to push back the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Springfield School Supt. Daniel Warwick announced Wednesday that the school committee will vote Thursday to move the first day of school for students by two weeks.

If approved, the new start date for grades 1 through 12 would be Tuesday, September 15.

The move comes after the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Mass. Teachers Association reached an agreement to reduce the school year to 170 days, rather than the usual 180 days, to allow teachers more time to plan.

Warwick said in a statement:

“Given the incredible number of moving parts that are necessary to safely open schools, an extra two weeks for educators to prepare is greatly needed and will be extremely valuable...To try to think we could come back before that would be a mistake.”

District families should also expect a robo-call tonight, which they are urged to answer, asking for their opinion on one of two hybrid models of the upcoming year.

