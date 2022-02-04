SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee High School is currently considering a pilot program that would lock students' cell phones away for the school day. We've recently learned that one school in Springfield already has a similar protocol in place.
The principal of Chicopee High said cell phones have become a distraction in the classroom and are causing other problems within the school. That's why she wants to lock them away using Yondr pouches, magnetic bags that lock so students cannot access them throughout the school day.
Phoenix Charter Academy in Springfield has a similar program in place.
"When students come in, they turn in their phones to our front desk. They have an individual locker where their phones are kept,” said Larissa Thornton, director of school culture at Phoenix Charter School.
They tried the Yondr pouches starting in 2019 with the phones magnetically locked by an administrator and students holding on to them, but not able to access them. Now, school officials told us the Yondr pouches didn't work for them because students still had their phones in their possession. Instead, they wanted something that would have the phones, out of sight and out of mind.
"Having them there, there was still temptation, so we just felt like we had to take another step, a little more aggressive approach,” Thornton added.
Instead, for the past year, they've used lockers for each individual student. They turn it in to the front desk every morning.
In the proposal for Chicopee, students would not be able to access their phones all day, including during lunch. Thornton said they considered doing that, but changed their minds to allow students to use their phones during lunch after speaking with the school community.
“The parents were like ‘If my child leaves off-campus for lunch, how am I going to get in contact with them?’ So, that's where we came to the ‘You can get your phone at lunch as long as you turn it back in’ so we kind of met them in the middle of their concerns,” Thornton explained.
When Western Mass News spoke with Chicopee parents, they were worried about not having the ability to contact the students. Thornton said that was a concern of their parents too.
"We also have a system in place where if a student needs to call their parent or a parent needs to reach them, the front desk is always available. Students can go there with a pass and check in with their parents or the parent can reach their child,” Thornton noted.
Overall, Thornton said implementing this policy has really helped students with their academics.
"The engagement went up once the phones were out of the classrooms. They were able to really have those deep conversations with students without students reaching for their phone or worried about people calling or texting them,” Thornton said.
