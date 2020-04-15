SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of Springfield school nurses are now helping in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.
The city has enlisted their help in what's called contact tracing.
Of course, nurses are not in school right now, so they've been asked by the city to put on a different hat and help stop the spread of COVID-19 in a unique partnership with the city's Department of Health and Human Services.
Springfield schools sit empty, but the district's 58 nurses who serve 26,000 students daily are still busy, now working with the city's human resources department in their COVID-contact tracing efforts.
“To contact people who are diagnosed positive with COVID-19 and from that, we contact the people they had been close to and near and contacting them, so they confine themselves in their home,” said Barbara Burkott, school nurse at Springfield Central High School.
Through Facetime, Burkott told Western Mass News that these mitigation strategies are critical to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“There's so much work to be done because so many people had been in contact with others that it’s really important work,” Burkott added.
The work, Burkott said, is a natural transition.
“A lot of it is how to take care of yourself. From Pre-K to seniors in high school, so for us to just transition to health services department, doing that public health piece, it was very easy to walk in to do that,” Burkott said.
Burkott admitted she misses her kids.
“We miss our kids, we want to be back. We don't know who's going to get sick, so potentially one of my students with a chronic condition could be one of our next statistics. That's the last thing I want. That's the last thing any of us nurses wants,” Burkott said.
That's why Burkott said she and the other nurses are doing everything they can to help the city track down anyone who may have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient, keeping busy until she's back at school.
“We're looking forward to getting back to our kids, we want to be with them and make sure they're healthy and our staff too,” Burkott explained.
While nurses are busy helping the city, we've also learned that Putnam Vocational Technical Academy donated 2,000 N95 masks to the city of Springfield. They are masks they had on-hand that the students would have used this spring in vocation classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.