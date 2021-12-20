SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Some families may be waiting longer at the bus stop all week.
Along with the change in COVID-19 protocols, Springfield school officials told parents Monday that buses may be late for the rest of week.
They said that it is due to a bus driver shortage, and that parents should expect delays this week in both pick up and drop off times.
School officials said that they received notice from First Student, the bus company, that many drivers are out because of their COVID-19 protocols.
The information released by the school said, in part:
"The company reports that an increase in employees reporting as having been identified as a close contact and/or having contracted COVID-19, has left several bus driver positions vacant as the employees quarantine or self-isolate in accordance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols."
Western Mass News checked in with parents to get their reactions.
"We rely on the bus, for my daughter she has autism,” one Springfield parent, Manuel Aeorno, told Western Mass News. “We rely on the bus and it's especially hard for us because my wife works, I work."
Manuel Aeorno said that when the bus is late, he or his wife have to be late to work, or find other care for their daughter.
School officials said that this delay will last the rest of the week.
