SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A former school resource officer from Commerce High School in Springfield has been arraigned on assault charges.
Angel Marrero was arraigned late Friday morning, during which he pleaded not guilty.
Marrero's charges stem from an incident caught on camera of him detaining a student at the high school.
Video obtained by Western Mass News shows this physical interaction happened back in December.
Marrero is charged with assault and battery and with falsifying statements on a police report.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that Marrero was moved out of the school and the school resource officer team called the Quebec unit shortly after the incident. He has been working in the missing persons unit of the department since winter.
For officers who are arraigned, police told us they are still allowed to serve in the department. It's only once they are indicted that the officer would move to paid administrative leave.
Marrero was released on his own recognizance. He's been ordered to stay away from the victim, a teenage boy whose identity has not been released.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
